Dohj LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dohj LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1,170.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.33. 3,061,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,989. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.11. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.52 and a 1-year high of $170.66. The company has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

