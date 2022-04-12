Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $7.62 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. 1,705,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,606. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90.

