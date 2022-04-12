-$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to ($4.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

ARQT traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 335,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,975. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,643 over the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

