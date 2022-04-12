Dohj LLC Sells 114 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dohj LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after buying an additional 1,352,595 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $547,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,495,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $194.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,244. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.87, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

