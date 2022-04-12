Dohj LLC Buys 854 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $252,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 493,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 104,715 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 136,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $5,051,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,019,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,443,033. The firm has a market cap of $362.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

