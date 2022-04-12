Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.48

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $502.74 million during the quarter. Chiba Bank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.

