Dohj LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dohj LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after acquiring an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after acquiring an additional 378,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.79. 8,471,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,268,894. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average of $102.93. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.38.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

