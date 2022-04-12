Dohj LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Dohj LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,823 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,466,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,101,535. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

