Mina (MINA) Price Down 30.1% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Mina has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $93.25 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00005948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded down 30.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.46 or 0.07532043 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,694.76 or 0.99811992 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 456,532,935 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.