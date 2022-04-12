NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Reduced by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.0% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $125.04. 5,115,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

