Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) & Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Financial Contrast

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Calliditas Therapeutics AB are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 0 3 0 3.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 226.14%. Given Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$158.63 million ($1.04) -1.00 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $26.74 million 18.61 -$58.33 million ($2.26) -8.41

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals N/A -177.00% -103.32% Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) N/A -44.42% -33.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) beats Spectrum Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It has co-development, commercialization, and in-license agreements with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; a patent and technology license agreement with The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and in-license agreement with ImmunGene, Inc. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

