Omni Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00011395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $2.55 million and $5.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.01 or 0.00261538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014392 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001252 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,335 coins and its circulating supply is 563,019 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.