PARSIQ Market Capitalization Achieves $50.29 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $50.29 million and approximately $12.20 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00288957 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005919 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $733.62 or 0.01844683 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003376 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 153,312,717 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

