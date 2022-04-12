Project Pai (PAI) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $926,086.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,799,790,980 coins and its circulating supply is 1,596,700,179 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

