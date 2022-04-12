Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.43 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,379. The company has a market cap of $736.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In related news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

