Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.99

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 1296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

About Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

