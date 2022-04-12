Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLPI. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,327 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.21. 739,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,880. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 122.12%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.