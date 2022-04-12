Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.68

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.68 and last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 28524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

ESALY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54.

Eisai ( OTCMKTS:ESALY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Eisai Co., Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

