Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.68

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.68 and last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 28524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.
ESALY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54.
Eisai Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESALY)
Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.
