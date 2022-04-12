Dohj LLC Sells 751 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dohj LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,924. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

