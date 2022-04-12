Illuvium Price Reaches $531.78 on Major Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $531.78 or 0.01339774 BTC on popular exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $346.11 million and approximately $25.22 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.85 or 0.07565462 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,708.96 or 1.00043890 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

