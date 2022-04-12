Crown Market Capitalization Tops $946,101.05 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $946,101.05 and approximately $254.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,691.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.16 or 0.00756226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00206661 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022133 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,441,077 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

