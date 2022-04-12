Burger Swap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.59 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $28.75 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Burger Swap

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,885 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

