$0.17 EPS Expected for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aris Water Solutions.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.03 million.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

ARIS traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 227,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,997. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aris Water Solutions (ARIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.