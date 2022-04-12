Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $120.34. 1,545,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.32 and its 200 day moving average is $149.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.