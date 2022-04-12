Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target at $202.56

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.36.
QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
QCOM traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,586,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.24. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
