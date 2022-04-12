Sunburst Financial Group LLC Invests $264,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.15. 4,110,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,610. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average is $114.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.07 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

