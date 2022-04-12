Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.57.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $187.89. 3,427,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,298. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.70 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

