Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAK. Santander reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE BAK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. 207,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,305. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. Braskem has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). Braskem had a return on equity of 241.17% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,128,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,128,000.

About Braskem (Get Rating)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

