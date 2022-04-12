Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $569.36 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) will report sales of $569.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $549.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.80 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $228.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

In other news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,135,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.42. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $11.18.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.