RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $264.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNG. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in RingCentral by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in RingCentral by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $4.18 on Thursday, hitting $108.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,976. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.25. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $98.91 and a 52-week high of $337.34.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

