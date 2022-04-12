Brokerages Anticipate Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 589,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,252. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $1,235,104.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 631,576 shares of company stock valued at $42,941,699. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.