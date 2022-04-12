Sunburst Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

SCHF traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,939,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,581,325. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

