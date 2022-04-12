Sunburst Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.96.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $12.25 on Tuesday, reaching $533.71. 3,575,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $494.41 and a 200 day moving average of $468.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $374.33 and a 52 week high of $548.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

