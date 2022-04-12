Zacks: Analysts Expect Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Itaú Unibanco’s earnings. Itaú Unibanco posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itaú Unibanco.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.93%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,646 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $3,546,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 21,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,607,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 234,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.
Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.51. 44,590,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,496,543. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.84%.
About Itaú Unibanco (Get Rating)
ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
