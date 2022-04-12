Zacks: Analysts Expect Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Itaú Unibanco’s earnings. Itaú Unibanco posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itaú Unibanco.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,646 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $3,546,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 21,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,607,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 234,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.51. 44,590,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,496,543. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

