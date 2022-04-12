Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.11.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of BG traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,487. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. Bunge has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $24,773,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

