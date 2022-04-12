Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 661 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 5.3% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 357,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,053,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $112.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,864. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $101.37 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.16.

