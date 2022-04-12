Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) PT at $20.42

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

Several analysts have commented on CVE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.07. 11,806,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,270,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 2.76. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Cenovus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

