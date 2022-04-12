Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,792,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,277,867. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

