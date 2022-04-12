Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,759,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,532,000 after buying an additional 64,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,429. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $150.28 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

