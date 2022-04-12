Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Trimmed by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $312,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, hitting $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,915,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,325,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $270.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

