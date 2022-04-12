ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). ViewRay posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRAY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of VRAY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. 994,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,023. The stock has a market cap of $633.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.98. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ViewRay by 87.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ViewRay by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ViewRay by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

