Brokerages Expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Janus International Group.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Janus International Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBI traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,393. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Janus International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus International Group (JBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.