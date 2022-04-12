Brokerages Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Target Price at $6.20

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ROOT stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.81. 2,985,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,202. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $459.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.14. Root has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

In other Root news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 28,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $27,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $13,714,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Root by 3,807.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

