Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $102.60. 4,837,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $76.07 and a 52 week high of $104.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.24.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

