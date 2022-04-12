Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Trims Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $5,651,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 65.6% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.33. 1,518,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.