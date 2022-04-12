UBS Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €41.00 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) received a €41.00 ($44.57) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.45 ($50.49).

Shares of ETR:DUE traded down €0.82 ($0.89) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €24.04 ($26.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a 50-day moving average of €31.82 and a 200-day moving average of €36.34. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €24.46 ($26.59) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($47.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

