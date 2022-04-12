Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 915 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after acquiring an additional 398,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,918,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $158.41. The firm has a market cap of $425.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.62.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.