The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €34.00 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($36.96) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($33.15) price objective on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($35.00) price target on AXA in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($31.52) price target on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €32.60 ($35.43) price target on AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.35 ($32.99).

EPA CS traded up €0.73 ($0.79) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €26.50 ($28.80). 6,813,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €25.89 and a 200-day moving average of €25.64. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($24.05) and a one year high of €27.69 ($30.10).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

