Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €22.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €22.50 ($24.46) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.74) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.86 ($25.94).

Shares of FRA:DTE traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €17.14 ($18.63). The company had a trading volume of 7,643,882 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.71). The company has a fifty day moving average of €16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.56.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

