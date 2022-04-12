Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.37. 526,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.92 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

